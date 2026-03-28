Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings

Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings

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Shulamit Elson's avatar
Shulamit Elson
Mar 28

Yes and yes. My hope is that we can work toward finding refuge within ourselves...achieving a personal transformation where our calm, our energy of love, caring, and compassion will impact far beyond our individual lives. If enough people wake up we can reach a tipping point and come back from the brink. All hands on deck! Love to you Shonagh

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1 reply by Shonagh Home
Nancy Hellstrom's avatar
Nancy Hellstrom
Mar 29

I’m right there with you, preferring much more of the quiet off screen life stuff. Reading books, going for walks, being at the beach and listening to the waves, birds. Grateful to have spent my first 40 years without internet, social media and cell phones. Personally I think you’re a bit premature in your preparation for your elder years 😊

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