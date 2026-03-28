Image: An English Garden Hermitage, 1735

With all that is happening in the world today and the general state of humanity - utterly propagandized and steered away from all that is natural and real through ubiquitous wireless technologies – my inclination is to recoil. However, rather than turn away, I am clearing away, meaning that I am taking back more of my precious time. That means deleting my Instagram and Facebook accounts, both of which have deteriorated markedly to where I am constantly assaulted with advertisements, offers to follow any number of people, and bizarre short video feeds that pepper the screen in an effort to grab one’s attention. Of course, we should all know that the algorithms are intentionally designed to maximize addiction in order to capture and monetize people’s attention, which is devastating, particularly for our children.

I’ve not followed news outlets as I can see the propaganda all too clearly, and I’ve never been a TV watcher. The only medium I find of any value these days is Substack, as it features some incredible researchers whom I greatly admire. That said, if Substack starts requiring facial recognition for access, that will be the end for me and I’m good with that. I think it is very important for the health of our minds and our nervous systems that we keep screen time to a minimum as much as possible. For myself, I am more interested in continuing my studies on subjects of importance to me like natural law, to where I know my rights and how to defend them, which is more important than ever at this time. I have other studies that I value, and then there is the beautiful land I live on that calls me to it every day. I am deeply grateful to live in a place of rural beauty where I am connected to Nature.

As I begin to retreat further from the digital world, the idea of a hermitage has been on my mind and I am pondering a comfortable version of that for my elder years. Traditionally, a hermitage was a place of religious retreat in early Christianity where an individual, often an ascetic hermit, chose seclusion for spiritual devotion and meditation. As well, hermitages became popular among wealthy landowners in the 18th-century where a pleasing architectural feature in the form of a small cottage was built as a quiet place of respite for contemplation. This wasn’t a group gathering, it was a solo venture to gain quiet connection to the Sacred.

My inclination is to want to create something of this kind that would satisfy my growing desire to be less connected to the AI world and more engaged with the subtle flow of the living world of Nature, as well as real-time connection to those whom I hold dear. I do think this desire is indicative of a swing of the pendulum where humanity at this time is ensnared in the internet (inter – to put a dead body into a tomb, net – we all know what that is). There are growing numbers of people who are recognizing the death-grip that the artificial digital world has on humanity and they are endeavoring to remove themselves to whatever degree in order to get grounded back into reality.

How very interesting then that we are now facing a digital prison in the form of surveillance on steroids and a requirement of all citizens to submit themselves to a digital ID system where autonomy and freedom will be a thing of the past. Yes, I recoil and yes, I yearn for a hermitage away from this unfathomable insanity. My desire makes perfect sense. What is a hermitage but a place away from the madding crowd that supports reflection and allows the body, mind and spirit to recalibrate and rebalance in order to cultivate a true connection to the god of Nature and one’s own creative spark and inner genius.

We all need a place of respite where we can let go of the world at large long enough to bring ourselves back into a state of equilibrium. In doing so, we enable ourselves to access our creativity and clear our mind of algorithmic manipulations. This is not escapism, this is sanity. Sadly, most people are hopelessly chained to the system to where they cannot break away, and most are now are working online, which is designed to keep them engaged with the digital unreality.

It is my hope that more people will unbind themselves from this intentionally addictive digital construct to once again fully engage both the natural world and each other. Perhaps the hermitage of old will serve individuals in the modern world as a restorative place of peace and quiet where one can come to know oneself maybe for the first time ever. I’m not holding my breath but I haven’t lost hope either. If anything, humanity is unpredictable, which offers the possibility that this perilous trajectory might derail at some point. Be assured that the pendulum always swings back the other way. When I find my hermitage, I will be holding that vision in my heart.