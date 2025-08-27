Entering the Gauntlet (tech issues fixed)

After listening to his presentation last week on what the astrology for the United States is indicating for the next three years, I had to ask astrologer, Robert Phoenix, to come back and share this information with my listeners. We are heading into deep tyrannical waters where the personal freedoms we take for granted are going to be hotly challenged. I have been observing this for some time in farming, food, law, property rights and medical freedom - areas that are dear to my heart - but the squeeze is on everywhere. We are entering an intense paradigm shift, which is going to require us to stand on our square with foundational knowledge of our rights and how to defend them, not to mention maybe memorizing the Bill of Rights and I don’t say that lightly.

In this interview, Robert takes the first hour to explain the planetary influences that are developing. Currently, Saturn, the planet most notable for compression, limitation, structure and authority, is in the sign of Aries, which is a highly challenging placement for Saturn. Neptune, the planet of the mystical but also the illusory, is also in Aries. On February 20th, 2026 we will have a Saturn Neptune conjunction at zero degrees Pisces, and such a conjoining at zero degrees of a planet hasn’t happened in over 6000 years. This represents the dissolution of a worldwide structure/cycle into a major paradigm shift and the beginning of a new empire or, as Robert calls it, “the inauguration of a new Caesar.” Let’s not forget the Machiavellian World Economic Forum and their Agenda 2030, aptly timed to take advantage of such a monumental occurrence. Saturn and Aries are about power and authority and Neptune assures we’ll have yet more propaganda and gaslighting on steroids. That said, there is also the opportunity for hidden truths to emerge from the watery depths, and planetary “wildcards” that could assist us over this next passage. This is a death and rebirth like no other and we will need good health, a strong spirit and a sharp, discerning mind to see our way through the often chimerical path of Neptune.

This episode is an essential head’s up on the vast forces of change that are upon us, and we will be well served to get ourselves clear and grounded intellectually, emotionally and spiritually as we navigate the times ahead. Robert’s insights here are always interesting and helpful.

Robert’s Website:

www.robertphoenix.com

Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/@TheeRobertPhoenix

