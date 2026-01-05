Lindsey Swope, of the Gaian Fairy Congress has kindly invited me to speak at their live, online event, Co-Creating with the Subtle Realms, from January 16-18. The theme for this gathering is, ‘the accessing of innate wisdom through partnership with the spirits of nature’. In a rapidly changing technological world, this kind of partnership becomes increasingly important to cultivate and preserve, as it serves as a kind of lifeline to the intelligences of nature that have instructed humanity through the ages.

This online gathering features wonderful speakers like master herbalist, author and teacher, Matthew Wood, Kontomblé voice diviner, Aislinn Kerckhaert, and other fascinating folks who will share knowledge and practices that facilitate deeper connection with nature’s spirit allies. My talk will focus on poetry and the Sidhe (Irish word for faerie), and the power and potential of lyrical word-magic. This is a gathering that invites you to dip your toes in the faerie pool to call back some of the magic our ancestors were once well acquainted with. It promises to be activating in the best of ways. I hope you’ll join me.

Warmly,

Shonagh

Sign up at the link below:

https://shonagh--fairycongress.thrivecart.com/gaian-congress-2026/

*************************************************************************************************

My book, Poetic Whispers from the Cauldron of the Otherworld, has been described by readers as a “potent grimoire.” Hit the link below to order:

https://logosophiabooks.com/