Catching Up with Astrologist, Robert Phoenix

I’ve followed Robert Phoenix’s work for a number of years now and have found his insights into worldly events to be very astute. With each new year, I look to the astrological weather ahead and Robert’s insights are always helpful. With the appalling fires in L.A. continuing to burn, this year has begun in a fury.

In the first hour Robert discusses the fires, politics, the astrology chart for L.A. and the influence of Pluto in Aquarius, and we have an important discussion on righteous anger and violence vs. knowledge of the law and how to effectively wield the pen. Ultimately, this is wake-up time and the planetary influences are going to steer people toward just this side of uncomfortable to where there is a potential reckoning and shattering of illusions, and very possibly, a breakthrough in awareness.

In hour two, Robert gets into the spiritual currents within this planetary weave of air and fire that will be with us for the next five years until 2030. He speaks to heavy tests and big moments over these next few years, the ever-increasing advancement of technology, and the influence of the Saturn/Neptune conjunction in Aries from 2026 – 2029. Summon your wits and creative genius as we traverse the course of this New Year.

https://robertphoenix.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@TheeRobertPhoenix/featured

