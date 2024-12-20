A Powerful Path for Healing Addiction with Lakshmi Narayan

Lakshmi Narayan, president and co-founder of Awake.net, joins me again to share in depth the incredible work that Awake.net is doing through the FEAT program, (the Fund for Entheogenic Addiction Treatment). There has been much published on the efficacy of entheogens like psilocybin, ayahuasca and ibogaine to address and heal addiction in ways that conventional therapies cannot accomplish. The key though, is the container.

Lakshmi has brought together experts in the field to form a treatment plan that goes beyond what is currently offered to provide the suffering individual with a 9-month program that supports growth, stability, empowerment, self-esteem and self-confidence, to ultimately form a firm foundation and strengthened spirit within the individual. Lakshmi is a force of nature and she is earnestly dedicated to her mission of healing addiction, one ibogaine journey at a time.

Through Awake.net she is building a community for the entheogenic world where people can share knowledge, guidance and experiences to where Awake.net becomes the “Substack” for the entheogenic community, which is much needed and will be invaluable as it continues to grow and develop.

In the second hour Lakshmi goes deep into the iChing, which comprises an integral part of the 9-month addiction-healing program. She is a born teacher and I encourage all interested to treat yourselves to her wisdom and insight on this ancient oracle that is every bit as relevant today as it was thousands of years ago. I always learn when I speak with Lakshmi and this episode definitely delivers the good wisdom.

Please join Awake.net on Saturday, December 21st from 6:30 to 8:30pm MST to learn about Ibogaine and its power to heal addiction. Zoom link to attend:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/6193667788?omn=87575931582#success

Websites:

https://awake.net/

https://www.awakemedia.com/

Contact: Lakshmi@awake.net

