In the card system I work with for readings, a whole year from birthday to birthday is divided into 7 segments of 52 days, with each segment governed by one of the 7 ancient planets from Mercury through Neptune. Currently, I am in the Saturn segment of my year, which often brings challenges of some kind. Saturn is the Lord of Karma and in this system he rules over sickness, challenge, delays, endings, hard work, discipline, patience – you get the idea. There are cards in each yearly segment that indicate the themes that will be playing out under that planetary influence, and they change with each new year. Well, this year in my Saturn period I have the 9 of Spades, which is known as the death card but it’s also the card of giving selflessly to others and letting go of attachments and everything one has outgrown. Within this system the number 9 signifies completion and universality but also loss, sorrow, disappointment, endings and even death. A 9 of Spades in Saturn is one of the most difficult influences as it indicates a significant ending of a job, relationship, health or lifestyle. The 9 of Spades happens to be my planetary ruler card, which means it forms an intrinsic influence on my persona and my life path, making this a particularly important symbol for me now.

I am definitely feeling that influence at this time and it's interesting that I have been hosting my one-on-one retreats for nine years now. Well, I recently made the decision to close my doors to that fulfilling time of purpose where I had the privilege of witnessing and tending to truly beautiful men and women who traveled from near and far to work with me at my home. This has been my heart’s work and through it, grace has gifted me with a handful of very dear people who came as clients and are now cherished lifelong friends. To everything a season and I feel a sense of completion and closing with this offering that has taken up my whole life these past nine years. I have become very comfortable living as a kind of hermit within the soft space of my home working intimately with just one person, but I am feeling the call to expand beyond this safe haven to a larger expression. This is out of my comfort zone but growth and the Fates can be very insistent.

In addition, I will be leaving this lovely farm in northern Virginia and that decision was also made during this Saturn segment of my year, so another significant ending. It has been nice to be here where I was able to launch each of my daughters who are now settled comfortably. It’s no longer working for me though, and I recently found a perfect place where I can continue doing readings and counseling AND plan for what will be a major launch late next year.

I have been giving readings almost daily for the past few months and I am blown away by how astute and timely this ancient card system has been for myself and those I’ve read for whether it is their life path cards that illuminate the deeper layers of the individual, their karma and why they’re here, or the themes they will be encountering over the course of each year that provide a hugely helpful head’s up. It has certainly served me well and I keep saying that I wish I’d known about this system twenty-five years ago, it would have saved me a few headaches. I have it now and will use it as a guide as I walk this new chapter. I see the themes coming my way and I am preparing my timing of action accordingly.

As the holidays are upon us, I am running a special through Christmas eve for my Cards of Knowledge Readings. I’m taking $50 off the Yearlong Reading so instead of $260, the cost will be $210 until Christmas day. This is a very comprehensive reading that includes the life path, the 7-year cycle and the yearlong themes ahead. It makes an excellent gift for someone you love, or you can simply treat yourself.

You can book that Reading HERE:

https://shonaghhome.com/product/90-minute-year-ahead-reading/

Happy Holidays!