Lindsey Swope had a couple of questions on my relationship with the Sidhe that I shared in this short interview below. My upcoming talk for the Fairy Congress over the weekend of January 16-18 will focus on the power of inspired lyrical word magic to affect the field and shift reality in subtle and not-so-subtle ways. The early poet initiates of the Celts were artisans of the word, spiraling poetic incantations that had both the power to reveal what was hidden, and effectively transform elements of the outer world. I have had just barely a taste of that magic through my apprenticeship to the mushroom teachers and my teachings by the Sidhe, and I look forward to sharing and inspiring those interested to tap into their own magic through poetic incantation. Hit the link below to sign up:

And my book, or “grimoire,” Poetic Whispers from the Cauldron of the Otherworld, is available in a black and white paperback volume, and also a gorgeous hardcover color version. You’ll find both on the website of my publisher at this link:

