2026: A Weave of Possibilities w/ Vanese McNeill

Those who tune into my podcast will recognize Vanese McNeill, whom I’ve asked to be my first guest for 2026, as I knew the conversation would be a thought-provoking entrée into the possibilities this new year brings. She did not disappoint and the first hour launches into the lost knowledge of ancient temples that activate well-being and healing, the break-down of manufactured propaganda narratives, the potential to activate inborn untapped capacities for psychic awareness and healing, the imperative to understand human nature and know thyself, lucid dreaming, and more. The second hour continues the weave, delving further into lucid dreaming and the possibilities it offers, kundalini and the body’s energy system, science and consciousness, the implications of the placebo effect, the Ozempic debacle and much more.

As always, conversation with Vanese is dynamic and fascinating and fun. This new year is going to be a wild ride, and for all the evil that continues to spew forth, there is also a great deal of suppressed information that is coming forward that will activate and inspire more than a few people to turn on their innate creativity and their psychic abilities, and that is where things are going to get really interesting.

You can find Vanese’s work here:

https://www.magicalegypt.com/

https://substack.com/@magicalegypt

https://www.youtube.com/@MagicalEgypt/videos

